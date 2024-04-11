DURANGO® AND THE PRCA INTRODUCE FIRST-EVER PRORODEO BOOT COLLABORATION

Hand-Crafted, World Champion Approved Boots Available at Retail Now

EMBARGOED – Nelsonville, OH (April 5, 2024) – Durango® Boots, a division of Rocky Brands, Inc. and The Professiona l Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) , the oldest and largest professional rodeo-sanctioning body in the world, have come together to develop a collection of boots engineered for rodeo performance. After a much-awaited introduction, the PRCA Collection by Durango® is available now at key retailers nationwide and online at prorodeo.com and durangoboots.com .

“We are really excited about the PRCA collection by Durango®. This is the first time the PRCA has ever licensed a boot product and it is a natural fit with Durango®. The quality, finish and durability of these boots are second to none. These are boots our members and our fans will be proud to wear and our team is proud to associate with Durango® on the release of this collection,” said Tom Glause, CEO of the PRCA.

The first ProRodeo boot collaboration of its kind, the PRCA Collection by Durango® features hand-crafted boots with superior comfort, premium leathers, and a low ground feel – tested and approved by world champion Team Durango ® athletes. Each boot is branded on the inside shaft and on the outsole with the PRCA ProRodeo logo and will be in brand new packaging. Silhouettes include square toe, cutter toe and exotics.

Square toe styles with 13-inch full-grain leather square toe boots with a 11⁄4 stockman heel include: Chestnut/Black Eclipse (DDB0466); Whiskey Tobacco/Aqua (DDB0467); and Sand Tobacco/Cayenne (DDB0468). Sporting a cutter toe design, three new 13-inch Western styles featuring a 11⁄2-inch-long base riding heel and high-abrasion rubber heel lift include: Kango/Tobacco Rust (DDB0463); Nicotine/Burnt Sienna (DDB0464); and Goldenrod/Deep Teal (DDB0465). Rounding out the collection are four 13-inch square toe premium exotic styles with exquisite exotic leathers. Two caiman styles include: Black Stallion (DDB0470) and Cognac Cigar (DDB0471), and features a caiman belly foot, full-grain leather shaft, and caiman belly underlay in pull tabs. Midnight (DDB0469) and Antiqued Saddle (DDB0472) feature a full-quill ostrich foot, full-grain leather shaft and a full-quill ostrich underlay in pull tabs. Product MSRP range: $330-$655. Men’s sizes available are medium and wide 7-12, 13 and narrow width sizes 9-12.

Riley Webb, Team Durango® Athlete and Professional Tie-Down Roper, has been wearing and roping in the new PRCA Collection by Durango® and endorses them stating, “Durango® is taking it to the next level with the PRCA Collection. When I’m roping, the leather sole is going to be perfect for getting out of the stirrups. I can’t wait to wear these babies to rodeos and the NFR. There’s not a better boot out there than Durango®.” More from Riley Webb can be viewed here – https://youtu.be/RmBydFHgJog .

“As a national sponsor and partner of ProRodeo and the Official Boot of the NFR, we are elated to join forces with the PRCA to launch this brand-new collection of premium boots,” said Erin DeLong, marketing manager at Durango®. “This collection is a new market segment for our brand and elevates our commitment to rodeo athletes and their sport with elite quality footwear.”

About Durango®

Founded in 1966 Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky Brands™, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com . Instagram: @Durangoboots.

About Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association®

The PRCA, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., is recognized as the unsurpassed leader in sanctioning the sport of professional rodeo. The PRCA’s mission is to unify membership in providing an innovative fan experience, to grow the sport of professional rodeo and provide new expanded opportunities for our membership and sponsors. Since 1986, the PRCA has paid out more than $1 billion in prize money to its contestants. The PRCA offers the best cowboys and the best rodeos, delivering the best fan experience while positively impacting our communities and embracing the spirit of the West. A membership-based organization, the PRCA sanctioned 790 events in 2023, and there are 35 million rodeo fans in the U.S. The sport’s marquee event, the National Finals Rodeo, increased its payout to more than $11.5 million in 2023. The PRCA televises the sport’s premier events, with the world-renowned Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV and streaming on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App.

PRCA-sanctioned rodeos donate more than $40 million to local and national charities every year. For comprehensive coverage of the cowboy sport, read ProRodeo Sports News, the official publication of the PRCA. The digital PSN and daily updates of news and results can be found on the PRCA’s official website, www.prorodeo.com .