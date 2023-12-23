TEAM DURANGO® ATHLETES ZEKE THURSTON AND RILEY WEBB CROWNED AS WORLD CHAMPIONS AT THE 2023 WRANGLER NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

$1,550,335.67 in Total Winnings for Team Durango® Throughout the NFR

Eighteen Team Durango® athletes competed in the 2023 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® (PRCA) Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® (NFR), the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world. Zeke Thurston, Professional Saddle Bronc Rider, and Riley Webb, Professional Tie Down Roper, walked away as World Champions within their disciplines. Lisa Lockhart won her third NFR Average and became the WPRA career earnings leader with $3,408,613 after her round 9 run at the Wrangler NFR, surpassing the previous record holder Sherry Cervi. Cheyenne McCartney also finished as the 2023 NFR Average Breakaway Roping Champion. The NFR paid out a total purse of $10,529,000 with all events combined, with Team Durango® winning a total of $1,550,335.67 throughout the NFR.

“We are so proud of all of our Team Durango® athletes and their accomplishments this season,” commented Erin DeLong, marketing director for Durango®. “At the heart of this team is grit, integrity and competitiveness. All of these characteristics set each athlete up for success in their disciplines. We are honored to be a part of their journeys.”

Team Durango® athlete – Zeke Thurston (Photo Credit: Kaycie Timm) Team Durango® athlete – Riley Webb (Photo Credit: Kaycie Timm)

Throughout the competition, Team Durango® athletes had an incredible showing with standings and championship honors including:

Team Durango® athlete – Lisa Lockhart (Photo Credit: Kaycie Timm)

● World Champion, Riley Webb, Tie Down Roping.

● World Champion and NFR average title, Zeke Thurston, Saddle Bronc Riding

● 2nd place and NFR average title, Lisa Lockhart, Barrel Racing

● 4th place, Jordon Briggs, Barrel Racing

● 4th place, Caleb Smidt, Tie Down Roping

● 4th place, Martha Angelone, Breakaway Roping

● 5th place, Kelsie Domer, Breakaway Roping

● 5th place, Luke Brown, Team Roping Header

● 5th place, Hunter Koch, Team Roping Heeler

● 7th place, Shane Hancey, Tie Down Roping

● 9th place and NFR average title, Cheyenne McCartney, Breakaway Roping

● 10th place, Erich Rogers, Team Roping Header

● 10th place, Paul Eaves, Team Roping Heeler

● 11th place, Ty Erickson, Steer Wrestling

● 12th place, Stevi Hillman, Barrel Racing

● 14th place, Jacob Talley, Steer Wrestling

● 14th place, Josie Conner, Breakaway Roping

● 14th place, Orin Larsen, Bareback Riding

Durango gifted each 2023 PRCA World Champion a pair of custom made NFR boots to commemorate their winnings. For more information please visit, www.durangoboots.com/nfr.

About Durango®

Founded in 1966, Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky Brands™, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com.

About The Wrangler NFR

For more information on the Wrangler NFR, please visit NFRexperience.com or through social media @LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR. For the latest ProRodeo news and Wrangler NFR coverage, please visit prorodeo.com or through social media @PRCA_ProRodeo.

