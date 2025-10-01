Roping Basics – Championship Secrets for All Ages – October 3, 2025 – Bend, OR

Rope like a champ (without leaving the ground!) Learn the foundational skills of ground roping in this all-ages, hands-on beginner workshop. With one-on-one coaching and live demos from guest star Judy Robinson — 1978 World Champion All-Around Cowgirl — you’ll get step-by-step guidance in the art of roping. From coiling your rope to building a loop to pulling your slack, you’ll build confidence in the techniques that set the stage for arena or ranch work. The workshop ends with a rope-off challenge — friendly competition included. Advanced registration required to secure your spot.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/roping-basics-championship-secrets-for-all-ages