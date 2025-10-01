Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

  • Wendy Kondo

Outbreak Alerts: September 30, 2025 West Nile Virus in Yakima County, WA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Undervaccinated horse. Mild ataxia. Recovering under vet care.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

Leave a Comment

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners