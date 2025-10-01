Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Cornell Equine Seminar Series – Equine Welfare and Agency: Why Choice Matters – October 21, 2025 – Online

Part of a monthly series hosted by Cornell University’s Equine Hospital and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Dr. Goodale’s talk will delve into the growing interest in giving horses agency, or choice and control, in their lives. We’ll talk about some common challenges as well as opportunities to increase agency for your horses through management, training, and everyday interactions.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/cornell-equine-seminar-series-equine-welfare-and-agency-why-choice-matters

