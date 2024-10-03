Planning Your Estate: Your Pet’s Care

Join us Thursday, November 14th for an incredible opportunity to sit down with two knowledgeable Attorney’s from The Reynolds Law Firm, PC as they discuss everything a pet owner should know about planning your estate and pet care in the event of emergency or death. This presentation will allow pet owners to leave feeling knowledgeable, and comforted that their pet can be cared for in the event of tragedy, as well as help them create a plan that works best for them.

See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/planning-your-estate-your-pets-care

