Join us for an evening with Natalie Sullivan, MS PAS, On Course Equine Nutrition, LLC as she details the specific nutritional needs of horses as they grow and age. Horses require certain vitamins, nutrients, and management styles as they grow from foal to adult to geriatric. You will leave with a solid understanding on life stage nutrition, caloric requirements, and more.

See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/equine-nutrition-feeding-for-all-life-stages

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.