Cover Story: Making Magic at Horses of Hope Oregon

Those of us who love horses understand the magic they bring into our lives. We know being in the presence of a horse changes a bad day into a good one. We have felt our bodies and minds respond positively when we are around horses, leading to an improvement of not only our moods but also an improvement in our physical and emotional well-being.

At Horses of Hope Oregon, they’ve been observing this equine magic for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, Horses of Hope Oregon is the longest continuously operating equine assisted services program in the state of Oregon. Their programs focus on participants of all ages (including veterans) who have physical, cognitive, emotional and/or behavioral challenges. They’ve seen horses bring joy and healing to thousands of people’s lives.

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Horses of Hope Oregon serves participants in the Willamette Valley and 10 surrounding counties in Oregon at their beautiful facility in the Salem area. The facility, known as “Stalle di Speranza” or “Stable of Hope”, is located on 38 acres of rolling hills including a 5-acre sensory trail winding through an evergreen forest and up and down hills. The trail system is a unique component of this therapeutic riding center creating an opportunity for participants to enjoy trail riding and all benefits of nature.

Val with Sarah and Brewen. Photo by Out West Originals Photography/Ginger Harter

The dedicated staff and volunteers of Horses of Hope Oregon take pride in the exceptional care of their beautiful and talented horses. Their herd of horses partner with the instructors to create specialized weekly experiences to meet each participant’s personal goals. Each horse is trained to do therapeutic work both through riding and ground activities. The joy and magic their horses give each and every day creates an indescribable atmosphere for anyone who enters Horses of Hope Oregon.

As with all things in the horse world, the therapeutic riding center’s expenses are high. Currently, Horses of Hope Oregon serves about 150 participants weekly in private, semi-private, and group programs and cares for a herd of eighteen horses. Through the generous support of community donors and foundations, all programs are able to be subsidized by at least half the total cost. Horses of Hope Oregon is always looking for donors and volunteers to help them continue their valuable work.

If you are interested in being a part of the magic happening at Horses of Hope Oregon, consider volunteering or donating. For more information visit their website or give them a call.

Contact Information

Horses of Hope Oregon

503-743-3890

www.horsesofhopeoregon.org