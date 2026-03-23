Emergencies Never Happen at Convenient Times

Preplanning Is a Gift You Give Yourself (and the People You Love)



Life has been a bit of a whirlwind lately.

I started a new part-time job this week to help supplement income while I work to get Horse Source strong again. Full-time retail simply didn’t leave enough room to do what truly needs to be done in my business. Somewhere along the way, I found myself stretched thin and a bit missing in action.

For those of you who’ve stuck by me—I can’t thank you enough. You truly are a blessing.

I’m excited about the direction Horse Source is heading. It’s a new chapter, and like most new beginnings, it comes with both challenges and hope.

When Life Changes Without Warning

If there’s anything I’ve learned lately, it’s this: life doesn’t wait for the “right time.”

As I write this, I’m preparing to travel back to Washington for my brother-in-law Warren’s funeral. He meant so much to me—more than I can fully put into words. I looked to him as a mentor. He had a way of offering steady, thoughtful advice when it came to leadership, business, and life.

He listened. He cared. And he always made time.

I will miss him deeply.

Since moving to Colorado, I’ve missed my family more than I expected—especially my sister Sharon, who has always been there for me. I’m grateful for the time we’ll spend together, even under difficult circumstances.

Moments like this bring clarity.

The Lesson: Planning Ahead for Horse Care and Emergencies

I’ll be honest—preplanning has never been my strong suit.

I’ve stayed busy… very busy. But not all “busy” is productive. Sometimes it’s just a way to avoid slowing down long enough to focus on what really matters.

This season of life has been full of change, and I’m learning to take things one day at a time. I still believe in having goals and a bigger vision—but I’m finding that daily intention matters just as much.

And nowhere is that more obvious than when you have animals depending on you.

As I prepare for this trip, I’m stuffing hay nets, prepacking grain, and organizing chores so my husband Mark can manage while I’m away. And it hits me…

This would all be easier if I had taken the time to plan ahead.

When it comes to planning ahead for horse care and emergencies, even a little preparation can make a stressful situation more manageable—for you and for your horses.

Simple Ways to Be Better Prepared

This experience has reminded me how important it is to have a basic plan in place. Things like:

Pre-measured feed and labeled grain bins

Written feeding and care instructions

Emergency contact numbers easily accessible

A backup plan for chores if you’re unexpectedly away

Keeping your horse’s routine as consistent as possible

It doesn’t have to be complicated. Just intentional.

If you’re not sure where to start, there are some excellent resources available. One I recently came across is EquestriSafe, which offers practical tools and guidance specifically designed to help horse owners prepare for emergencies.

👉 https://equestrisafe.com/

Sometimes having a simple framework to follow can make all the difference—and give you peace of mind knowing your horses will be cared for no matter what.

Where Horses Help Us the Most

One of the things I’ve always loved about horses is how they bring us back to center.

Chores, routines, quiet time in the barn—they break up the stress and give us space to think. No pressure. Just presence.

In many ways, our horses remind us of what matters most.

And they also depend on us to be prepared.

Don’t Forget to Live Along the Way

Summer is coming.

There will be horse shows, trail rides, camping trips, and early morning or late evening rides—even with Colorado’s heat.

Those moments matter.

Our horses are meant to be enjoyed—not just cared for from a distance.

Life moves fast. Faster than we expect.

So ride your horse. Spend the time. Do the things that fill your soul.

And maybe… take a little time to plan ahead, too.

A Resource to Help You Stay Prepared

If you’re looking for trusted professionals, services, or events in your area, take a moment to explore the Horse Source Directory.

It’s a growing network designed to help horse owners connect with the people and resources they need—especially when planning ahead matters most.

👉 Explore the directory here: https://horsesource.org/

I’m off to finish packing.

Wishing you a meaningful week.

“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.”

— E.E. Cummings