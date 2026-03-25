Four Riders Discover the Icelandic Horse in New Documentary Film

Reykjavik, February 2026. A new documentary film from Horses of Iceland, Discovering the World of the Icelandic Horse, follows four experienced riders as they encounter the Icelandic horse for the first time, and attempt to master tölt in just five days.

The participating riders — Annchen Augustine and Lena Wagner (Germany), Ebba Nilsson (Sweden), and Kristin Connors (USA/Germany) — each travelled to Iceland to train on Icelandic horse farms under the guidance of experienced Icelandic trainers. Over the course of the week, they rode multiple horses, adapted their riding techniques to suit a gaited breed, and prepared for a friendly tölt competition at the end of their stay.

The film documents a clear learning curve: the adjustments required when transitioning from larger sport horses to a five-gaited breed; the technical challenges of riding tölt; and the riders’ evolving understanding of the breed’s special traits, character, and training culture. By the end of their stay, all four riders reflected on how the experience had reshaped their view of the Icelandic horse.

The film was produced by Horses of Iceland in cooperation with Eiðfaxi TV and is available in English with English, German and Icelandic subtitles.

About the Icelandic horse

The Icelandic horse is known for its five natural gaits — walk, trot, canter, tölt, and flying pace — and for its unique breeding history, having developed in relative isolation for over 1,000 years.



About Horses of Iceland

Horses of Iceland is a strategic marketing plan developed by stakeholders in the Icelandic horse community to increase the awareness and strengthen the image of the Icelandic horse in international markets. The objective is to make more people aware of the good qualities of the Icelandic horse, all over the world.