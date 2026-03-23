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Outbreak Alerts – March 23, 2026 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Santa Barbara County, CA

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Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

 California Department of Food and Agriculture

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: 3; 
Number Euthanized: 1; 
Comments: No additional case were confirmed during the quarantine monitoring period. The quarantine period has been fully completed and is officially released.; 
Previous Alerts: 4898

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

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