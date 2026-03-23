Outbreak Alerts – March 23, 2026 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Santa Barbara County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 3;

Number Euthanized: 1;

Comments: No additional case were confirmed during the quarantine monitoring period. The quarantine period has been fully completed and is officially released.;

Previous Alerts: 4898

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts