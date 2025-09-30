Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Outbreak Alerts: September 30, 2025 West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1; 

Horse 1: 
UPDATE:

Age: 1; Gender: Colt; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/22/2025; Clinical Signs: ataxia (worse in hind end), hyperreactive, muscle fasciculations, hypermetric front end; Confirmation Date: 9/29/2025; Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Comments: The fifth (5th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Sacramento County. On September 29, 2025, an unvaccinated 1-year-old Friesian stallion in Yolo County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The horse died on September 25.; 

