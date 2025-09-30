Outbreak Alerts: September 30, 2025 West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Horse 1:
Age: 1; Gender: Colt; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/22/2025; Clinical Signs: ataxia (worse in hind end), hyperreactive, muscle fasciculations, hypermetric front end; Confirmation Date: 9/29/2025; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Comments: The fifth (5th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Sacramento County. On September 29, 2025, an unvaccinated 1-year-old Friesian stallion in Yolo County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The last known status of the stallion is that it is alive and recovering.;
UPDATE:
Age: 1; Gender: Colt; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/22/2025; Clinical Signs: ataxia (worse in hind end), hyperreactive, muscle fasciculations, hypermetric front end; Confirmation Date: 9/29/2025; Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Comments: The fifth (5th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Sacramento County. On September 29, 2025, an unvaccinated 1-year-old Friesian stallion in Yolo County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The horse died on September 25.;
See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks