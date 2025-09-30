Outbreak Alerts: September 30, 2025 West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Horse 1:

Age: 1; Gender: Colt; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/22/2025; Clinical Signs: ataxia (worse in hind end), hyperreactive, muscle fasciculations, hypermetric front end; Confirmation Date: 9/29/2025; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;



Comments: The fifth (5th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Sacramento County. On September 29, 2025, an unvaccinated 1-year-old Friesian stallion in Yolo County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The last known status of the stallion is that it is alive and recovering.;

UPDATE:

Age: 1; Gender: Colt; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/22/2025; Clinical Signs: ataxia (worse in hind end), hyperreactive, muscle fasciculations, hypermetric front end; Confirmation Date: 9/29/2025; Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Comments: The fifth (5th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Sacramento County. On September 29, 2025, an unvaccinated 1-year-old Friesian stallion in Yolo County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The horse died on September 25.;

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts