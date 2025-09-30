Outbreak Alerts: September 26, 2025 West Nile Virus in Adams County, WA

Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

September 26, 2025 West Nile Virus in Adams County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Horse has been in rodeos all over northwest and originally from TX. Due to further investigation, the horse was exposed in Idaho, so we are removing from our reportable disease system.
