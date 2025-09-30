Outbreak Alerts: September 26, 2025 West Nile Virus in Adams County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food
Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Comments: Horse has been in rodeos all over northwest and originally from TX. Due to further investigation, the horse was exposed in Idaho, so we are removing from our reportable disease system.
