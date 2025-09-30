Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Outbreak Alerts: September 26, 2025 Equine Influenza in Skamania County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: Unknown; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Under private veterinary care and secluded on the facility

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

