Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Media Barn: Notable Books – Arena Tracks

by
Home » Blog » Articles » Horse Training
Arena tracks

A Rider, Trainer, and Instructor’s Reference

By Christian Baier

As Christian Baier worked to develop a rider and trainer education and certification system, he realized the equestrian lexicon lacked a practical reference that brought the classical “arena tracks” patterns and figures used in training the horse together in a simple way. 

The arena tracks guide riders on how to work horses within a specific space in an organized way. They are also an integral tool in the conscientious trainer’s development of the horse’s body and conditioning. For the instructor, arena tracks are an important tool for communicating with the student. Ultimately, these classical tracks are at the foundation of everything we do in an arena with a horse. Even jumping courses consist of a combination of arena tracks strung together from start to finish marker! 

In these pages readers will find handy quick-reference sections on the correct arena tracks for training and riding and a collection of over 50 exercises for using them in the development of a sport horse on the flat and over fences. The book has distinct sections devoted to clear illustrations of where to go and fundamental explanations for what to do. Progression in ability and understanding of both horse and rider is the goal, with tracks featured from simple to most complex, and sections dedicated to cavalletti and jumping—moving from riding over a pole to advanced exercises and courses.

The exercises shared in this book can lead to growth and advancement of horse and rider. Arena Tracks is a fabulous reference to keep in the barn and for any instructor dedicated to teaching the classical art of riding.

Published by Trafalgar Square Books.

See this article in the September 2024 Online Digital Edition:

September 2024


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners