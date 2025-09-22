Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Outbreak Alerts: September 19, 2025 West Nile Virus in Box Elder & Rich Counties, UT

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Box Elder County:

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown

Rich County:

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown

