Notable Film: “An Open Door”

Documentary Now Streaming About the Life and Legacy of Dr. Temple Grandin

Written and Directed by John Barnhardt

Good Deed Entertainment is proud to announce the acquisition and worldwide release of “An Open Door”, a powerful new documentary celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. Temple Grandin. The film, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker John Barnhardt and presented by Colorado State University, is now available to stream on digital platforms Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and Kanopy.

“An Open Door” reflects on the influential life and work of Dr. Temple Grandin as a champion of the humane treatment of livestock, autism rights, and inclusive neurodiversity by employing her gifted insights from her personal experience with autism and visual thinking. The film speaks with Dr. Grandin, her colleagues, industry professionals and those she has influenced, to celebrate her groundbreaking life, lessons learned and her legacy.

The film highlights her journey from a child who didn’t speak until age three-and-a-half to a world-renowned CSU professor, author, and innovator. Grandin’s designs handle half the cattle in the United States, and her advocacy has reshaped perceptions of autism, earning her accolades such as USA Today’s 2025 Woman of the Year and being named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world.

The genesis of “An Open Door” began when executive producer John Festervand, inspired by conversations with Dr. Grandin, envisioned a new way to tell her story. A pivotal moment came in 2021 during a keynote speech where Grandin’s presentation on neurodiversity captivated an audience, sparking Festervand’s collaboration with director John Barnhardt and a dedicated team, including Colorado State University students, to create a documentary showcasing Grandin’s roles as a researcher, teacher, and influencer opening doors for others.

“I’ve learned more from Temple just being around her than from any book, and I’ve tried to convey that with this film,” says Barnhardt. “At 77, Temple continues to live with purpose, inspiring millions by showing that different minds are essential for solving global problems.”

“The film has been accepted into 72 festivals, earned 27 individual awards, and has been featured in 26 states and nine countries—an incredible testament to its global impact,” says Festervand.

