Outbreak Alerts: September 22, 2025 Strangles in Island County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Old horse on farm. Brought in some other boarders and contracted it. Under vet care and discussions about Biosecurity measures.

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

