Outbreak Alerts: September 18, 2025 West Nile Virus in Twin Falls County, ID

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: attending veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 8
Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1: 
Age: Yearling; Gender: Filly; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: young stock; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/15/2025; Clinical Signs: acute ataxia, hypermetric, hyperesthestic; Confirmation Date: 9/17/2025; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated

