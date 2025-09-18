Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

  • generac-home-standby-generator-banners

Outbreak Alerts: September 17, 2025 West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Horse 1: 
Age: 8; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Arabian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/8/2025; Clinical Signs: muscle fasciculations (whole body), hypersensitive to touch; Confirmation Date: 9/16/2025; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Comments: The second (2nd) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Contra Costa County. On September 16, 2025, a vaccinated 8-year-old Arabian gelding in Contra Costa County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The gelding is alive and recovering.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

Leave a Comment

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners