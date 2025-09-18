Outbreak Alerts: September 17, 2025 West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Horse 1:
Age: 8; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Arabian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/8/2025; Clinical Signs: muscle fasciculations (whole body), hypersensitive to touch; Confirmation Date: 9/16/2025; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Comments: The second (2nd) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Contra Costa County. On September 16, 2025, a vaccinated 8-year-old Arabian gelding in Contra Costa County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The gelding is alive and recovering.
