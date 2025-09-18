Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Outbreak Alerts: September 18, 2025 West Nile Virus in Stanislaus County, CA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Horse 1: 
Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/14/2025; Clinical Signs: ataxia (worse in front end), collapsing, leaning on wall, drooping ear; Confirmation Date: 9/18/2025; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Comments: The third (3rd) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2025 was confirmed in Stanislaus County. On September 18, 2025, a vaccinated 2-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Stanislaus County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The mare is alive and recovering.;

