Outbreak Alerts: September 17, 2025 West Nile Virus in Uintah County, UT

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: 8; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 

Horse 1: 
Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/15/2025; Clinical Signs: Hind end ataxia, rest WNL; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

