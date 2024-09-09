Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: September 06, 2024 West Nile Virus in Tooele County, UT

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 5
Number Euthanized: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility

