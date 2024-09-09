Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: September 09, 2024 West Nile Virus in Los Angeles County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown

Horse 1: 
Age: 7
Gender: Mare
Breed: Warmblood (WB)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/28/2024
Clinical Signs: ataxia (all 4 limbs), muscle fasciculations
Confirmation Date: 9/6/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated

Comments: The sixth (6th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2024 was confirmed in Los Angeles County. On September 6, 2024, an undervaccinated 7-year-old Warmblood mare in Los Angeles County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The mare is alive and recovering.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


