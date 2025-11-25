Help us out with a 2 minute survery - and win free promotion for your business!

Outbreak Alerts: November 22, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Spokane County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 2; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Horses have mild fevers but no other clinical signs. Combined tracheal wash was positive on PCR. Horses are doing well under vet care and quarantined at homeBoth cases are associated with the EHM outbreak that originated at the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Finals and Elite Barrel Race event. 

