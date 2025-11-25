Outbreak Alerts: November 22, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Spokane County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 2;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Comments: Horses have mild fevers but no other clinical signs. Combined tracheal wash was positive on PCR. Horses are doing well under vet care and quarantined at home. Both cases are associated with the EHM outbreak that originated at the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Finals and Elite Barrel Race event.
