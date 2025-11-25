Grace Keese of Graceful Horsemanship

Helping Horses and Riders Find Success

What is your name and what is the name of your business?

Grace Keese; Graceful Horsemanship LLC

Where are you from?

Florissant, Colorado

What disciplines are you involved in?

I have extensive experience in both English and Western riding, with a wide variety of clientele. My primary training and expertise are in dressage, show jumping, and three-day eventing, but I’m knowledgeable in Western riding and training as well.

What breeds have you trained?

All breeds—from BLM mustangs, Quarter Horses, Norwegian Fjords, off-the-track Thoroughbreds, to $100,000+ warmbloods.

How many years have you been in business?

13.

What goals do you have for your business?

My short-term goal is to continue to bring young horses along and up the levels and set them up for a successful show career. My 5-year goal is to continue to make progress in my own show career, specifically in show jumping and dressage.

I’d like to continue bringing young riders along in the horse industry. I want to shape the next generation of riders to be successful in their endeavors and to continue to teach my current students to put their horses’ best interests at the forefront of all that they do.

Do you have any specific accomplishments you want to share?

I’ve studied and trained under several well-known instructors and coaches who are Grand Prix and Olympic gold-medalist level riders. I’ve successfully shown horses in eventing, show jumping, dressage, hunter/jumper, and equitation in multiple states. I have over 24 years of experience working with horses. I’ve also taught several successful clinics over the years and have an extensive show record.

What memberships/organizations/affiliations/clubs do you belong to?

I’m an active professional competing member of USEF and I am current with my Safe Sport certification.

What is your training philosophy?

I believe in working with the client and their horse together to develop a strong partnership. I prioritize safety for both rider and horse always. My students learn how to properly use a centered and independent seat to benefit both horse and rider. Developing a correct dressage foundation translates to any skillset or pleasure.

I am an advocate for the horse and strongly believe in putting the horse’s best interests first. From working with clients and horses of all different ages, skillsets, and backgrounds, I have a well-rounded approach to correct horsemanship and correct riding. I am dedicated to my clients and their horses’ unique needs and will go above and beyond to help them accomplish their goals.

What are your goals for training your own horses?

My goals in training my personal horses are to continue to take the training slow and follow the process. My goal for any horse that comes through my training program, including my personal horses, is to set them up for long-term success; not to mask a problem but really fix it and set them up for a lifetime of success.

