Pacific Northwest Endurance Riders Annual Convention and Awards Banquet – February 21-22, 2026 – Pendleton, OR

Pacific Northwest Endurance Riders (PNER) is a nonprofit organization supporting the equestrian support of long-distance riding in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, western Montana and a portion of western Canada. The trade fair, which includes vendors and a used tack sale, is open to the public free of charge. Nonmembers may register to attend the convention, which includes speakers on topics such as equine nutrition, rider fitness, and saddle fitting.


