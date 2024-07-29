Outbreak Alerts: July 26, 2024 West Nile Virus in Placer County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown

Horse 1: 
Age: 6
Gender: Stallion
Breed: Andalusian Cross
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/17/2024
Clinical Signs: ataxia, muscle fasciculations in muzzle, grinding teeth, decreased appetite
Confirmation Date: 7/25/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

Comments: The first (1st) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2024 was confirmed in Placer County. On July 25, 2024, a 6-year-old Andalusian cross stallion in Placer County with an unknown vaccine history displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The stallion is alive and recovering.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners