New & Noteworthy: Road to the Horse 2025 – A Colt of Many Colors

Since 2003, Road to the Horse has been the industry’s most prestigious colt starting challenge. Creativity and innovation are key components of the continued success of the event throughout the last two decades. With that in mind, the colt starting action at Road to the Horse 2025 will not disappoint as the event is set to celebrate the art of horsemanship and encapsulate all that is possible between a horse and rider during the four-day World Championship of Colt Starting at the Kentucky Horse Park, March 27-30, 2025.

To celebrate the art of horsemanship and the Colt of Many Colors theme, the event will also feature a wide array of equine artists, vendors, and interactive activities along with educational clinics, demonstrations, and world class entertainment.

The World Championship Competition will feature an international lineup of three competitors. These three Championship competitors will be joined by the Wild Card Challenge Champion, allowing a total of four colt starters to compete for horsemanship’s most prominent title, the World Championship of Colt Starting.

Tickets are available at roadtothehorse.com. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook for the latest information.

See this article in the July 2024 online edition:

