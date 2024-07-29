Outbreak Alerts: July 29, 2024 West Nile Virus in Yuba County, CA

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Number Euthanized: 1

Horse 1: 
Age: 16
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/17/2024
Clinical Signs: ataxia, muscle fasciculations, facial asymmetry, febrile
Confirmation Date: 7/25/2024
Horse Status: Euthanized
Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated

Comments: The second (2nd) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2024 was confirmed in Yuba County. On July 25, 2024, a 16-year-old undervaccinated Quarter Horse gelding in Yuba County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The gelding was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


