Outbreak Alerts: July 25, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Kitsap County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: Work ongoing with facility and attending veterinarian. Closely monitoring. Had been at Oregon show middle of June. Low viral load. Also positive for strangles but had been vaccinated in January. Flu and Rhino vaccinated July 1.
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks