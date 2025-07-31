Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Outbreak Alerts: July 25, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Kitsap County, WA

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: Work ongoing with facility and attending veterinarian. Closely monitoring. Had been at Oregon show middle of June. Low viral load. Also positive for strangles but had been vaccinated in January. Flu and Rhino vaccinated July 1.

