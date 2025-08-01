Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Outbreak Alerts: July 31, 2025 Strangles in Pierce County, WA

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Purchased out of state 2 weeks ago. under veterinary care.

