Cowgirl Capable Women’s Empowerment Retreat – September 12-14, 2025 – Pateros, WA

by
Join us for an unforgettable weekend of horses, handguns, and heart at the Cowgirl Capable Women’s Empowerment Retreat. Set on a stunning 500-acre ranch on Alta Lake in North Central Washington, this all-inclusive experience is designed for women ready to build confidence, leadership, and self-reliance—on horseback and beyond.


