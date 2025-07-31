Cowgirl Capable Women’s Empowerment Retreat – September 12-14, 2025 – Pateros, WA

Join us for an unforgettable weekend of horses, handguns, and heart at the Cowgirl Capable Women’s Empowerment Retreat. Set on a stunning 500-acre ranch on Alta Lake in North Central Washington, this all-inclusive experience is designed for women ready to build confidence, leadership, and self-reliance—on horseback and beyond.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/cowgirl-capable