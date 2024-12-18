Outbreak Alerts: December 13, 2024 Pigeon Fever in Canyon County, ID

Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Outbreak Update

Source: Private Practitioner Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 2
Number Exposed: 3
Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1:
Age: 4
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Pleasure Riding
Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/5/2024
Clinical Signs: Mild fever (101.7*F), purulent discharge from submandibular lymph node, ventral jaw swelling, reduced appetite
Confirmation Date: 12/9/2024
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

