Outbreak Alerts: December 13, 2024 Strangles in Ada County, ID

Source: Private Practitioner Veterinarian
Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Horse 1:
Age: 20
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Pony
Usage: Companion
Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/3/2024
Clinical Signs: Mild fever (102.3*F), decreased appetite, purulent discharge from left nostril, moderate swelling of the left throat latch, reluctance to move head/neck to the left side
Confirmation Date: 12/12/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
