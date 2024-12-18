Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: December 13, 2024 Strangles in Ada County, ID

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: Private Practitioner Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1: 
Age: 20
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Pony
Usage: Companion
Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/3/2024
Clinical Signs: Mild fever (102.3*F), decreased appetite, purulent discharge from left nostril, moderate swelling of the left throat latch, reluctance to move head/neck to the left side
Confirmation Date: 12/12/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


