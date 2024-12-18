Outbreak Alerts: December 13, 2024 Strangles in Ada County, ID

Source: Private Practitioner Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility



Horse 1:

Age: 20

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Pony

Usage: Companion

Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/3/2024

Clinical Signs: Mild fever (102.3*F), decreased appetite, purulent discharge from left nostril, moderate swelling of the left throat latch, reluctance to move head/neck to the left side

Confirmation Date: 12/12/2024

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed.