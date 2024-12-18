Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: December 18, 2024 Potomac Horse Fever in Lewis County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Horse is alive and under vet care.

