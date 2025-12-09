Help us out with a 2 minute survery - and win free promotion for your business!

Outbreak Alerts: December 03, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Spokane County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released

Number Confirmed: 2; 
Number Exposed: Unknown; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Horses have been quarantined with no symptoms (fever) since 16 November and tested negative on blood and swab. Quarantine released.; 
