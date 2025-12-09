Outbreak Alerts: December 03, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Spokane County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released
Number Confirmed: 2;
Number Exposed: Unknown;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Comments: Horses have been quarantined with no symptoms (fever) since 16 November and tested negative on blood and swab. Quarantine released.;
Previous Alerts: 4769
