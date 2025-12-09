30 Years Publishing the Northwest Horse Source

It All Started as a Company Newsletter and a Passion for Helping Horse People

I still remember the first issue like it was yesterday: 12 black-and-white pages, 1,000 copies, stapled and handed out (the old-fashioned way) in December 1995. We weren’t trying to be flashy—we were trying to be useful. A resource you could tuck in your tack room, pass to a friend at a clinic, or highlight for later. That simple beginning—the “little letter” that grew legs—set the tone for everything that followed at The Northwest Horse Source.

Thirty years later, the tools have changed, but the heart of the work hasn’t. We’ve evolved from a print publication to a digital magazine with websites that reach thousands every month, all while keeping our original promise: practical, trustworthy content for horse people of all breeds and disciplines across the Northwest—and now the Rockies, too with The Colorado Horse Source.

Back in the Day…

In 1995 I was working for a customs broker in Blaine, Washington. My interest in computers was growing, so when I saw the need for information getting to customers and staff, I decided to build a company newsletter. That’s when the idea of a newsletter focused on horses was born. My passion for horses spawned an interest in sharing information with horse owners. Getting the newsletter sponsored was easy, as horse-related businesses realized the need to be seen.

While most magazines focused on a national audience, I chose to focus on businesses and people within our local marketplace, Whatcom County, in northwest Washington. Trainers, veterinarians, and other professionals wrote articles for us. It was a great way for our contributors to have a voice and build their own business by being published, and a way for me to get good information to horse owners.

The Growth Years

I had no experience in journalism or graphic design. Sheer determination to acquire the skills kept me moving forward. Friends and family helped me build the publication, which encouraged me to keep going. I started to build trust in the community where I rode horses and got involved with local activities. Gradually we built our community outside of Whatcom County: Oregon, Idaho, California, Montana and Canada joined the publication.

When I joined American Horse Publications in 1997 things really started happening. I made some great connections and began learning more about engaging with national companies such as Farnam, AQHA, Nutrena, Purina, and more. These national meetings were launching us into a new world. Then we bridged the gap from print to online with our own website. We published online, sold online banners, and began to reach an even larger audience. At its peak, the magazine was 88 pages on glossy paper. I had a staff, an office downtown, and was making a comfortable living.

My life with horses has been great. I’ve had some amazing horses in my lifetime, but my mare April was the horse that really changed me as a horse person. We did everything together from expos to reining shows, extreme trail, and horse camping. We even rode through Yellowstone in 2014. So many doors were opened for me and my horses through The Northwest Horse Source.

Expanding Horizons – The Colorado Chapter

In my later years I began to get restless. I needed a new place to live, a new adventure. My husband, Mark, and I had been in the same place for 30 years and I needed a change. Approaching my senior years, I wanted to think about retiring somewhere with a little more sunshine. I decided to follow a friend to Colorado; it seemed as good a place as any, so we planned the move in 2021. A new place and a fresh perspective on the horse industry seemed like a great choice. So, the adventure began.

Soon after moving to Colorado, The Colorado Horse Source was born. We rotated months between publishing The Northwest Horse Source magazine and Colorado Horse Source magazine. For two years we continued to run both print publications and began distribution in Colorado. I was blessed with the same team as remote work with the publications was an easy choice. We expanded even more with Horse Safety Tips and our directory, Horse Source Directory—spawned between Audrey of NW Equine and my web guy, Doug DeVries.

Challenges and Change—Adapting to the Digital World

Keeping the same heart and mission, we were now serving a wider audience. And with this 30th anniversary online issue, we close the magazine chapter and transition to a fully website-based resource for horse enthusiasts. The heart and mission of The Horse Source has always been education and connecting horse people. It seemed a natural progression for the business.

Keeping advertisers paying for print grew more difficult and the membership program did not go as expected. Business setbacks only mean a change of direction so that’s where we are today. A digital magazine was only one aspect of the business. As always, new and past articles and all of our content will still be published online, and we are blessed to have an amazing community of readers, contributors, and advertisers helping us continue our journey.

Most recently, I have gotten my certification as a Canfield Certified Trainer. This is about teaching life skills. Again, my love of horse people has opened another opportunity. This really is a people business; it’s about the relationships we build.

Even so, there are always challenges as we approach a new era of AI, social media, video, and so on. I am growing and learning every day and I’m excited to approach a new way of teaching and sharing information with our loyal following. I’m truly grateful for the life I’ve had, the amazing people, horses, and opportunities I’ve been blessed to experience.

Looking Ahead—The Next Chapter

The next decade brings plans of deeper digital engagement, more business spotlights, and new reader features. I’m excited for the what the new year brings and I’m so grateful for the supporters, opportunities, and incredible learning experiences I’ve had. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for an amazing life. I’m excited for the future and hope to take all of you along for the ride.

The tools have changed, but our mission hasn’t: To serve, educate, connect and celebrate the horse world we all love.

Karen Pickering, Publisher

Some of our longtime friends reflect on 30 years of The Northwest Horse Source

From former Northwest Horse Source Editor Catherine Madera:

The NWHS Magazine has been incredibly important in my life, both as a horsewoman and a writer. It began decades ago, after moving to Whatcom County and getting a horse again after 10 years without one. I made sure to pick up the magazine every month—as soon as a new issue was available and came to depend on it for everything horse related.

I began a career in magazine writing in 2004 and within a few years met Karen and began contributing to the NWHS for content. When Karen offered me the job of editor it was truly a dream come true and I learned so much in the years I served in this capacity. I have incredible memories and experiences associated with the magazine, and Karen remains one of the most generous and loyal people I have ever met. I know I am not the only person she has impacted with her generosity or helped in making their horse-related dreams come true.

Bless you, Karen and Mark Pickering, for the many ways over many years that you have positively impacted and served a community of equestrians.

From current NWHS editor Kim Roe:

What a privilege and a dream-come-true it has been to have the opportunity to be the editor of The Northwest Horse Source Magazine. As a long-time equine professional, I’ve also had a lifelong passion for writing and equine journalism. Every article I write allows me to be creative and discuss the subject I love most – horses!

As a very young child I began reading horse magazines, cutting photos out and taping them to my bedroom wall. I poured through training, breeding, and wellness articles, but never dreamed I’d one day be the one taking the photos or writing the articles.

I’m incredibly grateful to Karen Pickering for giving me the opportunity to step into this role and for teaching me the ins and outs and ups and downs of the magazine business. Both Karen and our wonderful designer, Randy Bourland, have been incredibly patient with me over the years!

The world of publishing is changing and not many kids get to cut photos of horses out of magazines anymore, but I’m confident The Northwest Horse Source will evolve to help readers find the information they need and help businesses promote their products.

From Maggi of Bickford Trailers

Advertising with The Northwest Horse Source has always been one of our best decisions. I feel having our company name easily accessible as a regular reminder is important. The online format is the norm now, but I still loved opening my print magazine each month. It took me a while, but I finally realized Karen is a much better ad designer than I am, so I left her to it and was never disappointed. Money well spent.

Rusty Bar Ranch

Karen, It has been a pleasure getting to know you. I was very appreciative and honored when Bones was chosen in your Senior Horse competition. You have printed my articles, helped me with advertising, and most recently, set me up with Ed, who wrote a wonderful insurance policy for the ranch. I don’t know if we will make it another 30 years. I am game if you are!

From Andrea Raschke

Thank you for your decades of service and passion!

Earlene Shelton

From our first day following your travels with April, our lives have been filled with your adventures and memories of the two of you as you traveled through life together. Thank you for loving her and sharing her story with us through NWHS!

Wendy Nims Croney

Congratulations for all those years of passionate dedication. Such a beautiful magazine.

Sheryl Tregellas

Congratulations Karen! How could so many years have gone by?

From Allison Trimble of Allison and Blake Real Estate

Being both a monthly contributor and longtime advertiser with Northwest Horse Source has been such a gift. Karen’s unwavering dedication to the horse community is evident in every issue and every interaction. She has poured her heart into this magazine for 30 years, and it shows. Thank you, Karen, for giving us a place to share, learn, and stay connected.

From Mark Bolender

Over the past 15 years it has been a pleasure to work with Karen. I have enjoyed writing for the magazine and using the magazine for advertising both Bolender Horse Park and NW Steel Design. Keep up the great work, Northwest Horse Source!

From Mike McGlenn, Past Chairman Back Country Horsemen of America

I have followed, read, and enjoyed the Northwest Horse Source since it started 30 years ago. It is hard to believe it has been that long! The articles have helped with all phases of riding and caring for our horses. The articles by the TrailMeister (Robert Eversole) that discuss the joys and tribulations of packing into the wilderness were particularly interesting to me as I set about doing pack trips with my wife and friends. My horse, Jake, even made the pages as a senior horse in the yearly story contest.

There is a quote somewhere in my files that goes something like this: “It’s hard to be an analog cowboy in a digital world.” Best wishes to you with your future plans.

From Ed Rosales, Insurance Agent

