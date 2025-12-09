Help us out with a 2 minute survery - and win free promotion for your business!

Outbreak Alerts: December 03, 2025 – Strangles in Roberts Creek, BC

Home » Blog » News
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: Attending veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Suspected: 4; 
Number Exposed: Unknown; 
Facility Type: Private Facility;

