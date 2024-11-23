New & Noteworthy: The Muck Outscape Max Ankle Boots

The Outscape Max for men and women is a high-performance, all-terrain boot ready to keep you dry, comfortable, and sure footed. Available in Mossy Oak Camouflage and solid colors, the boots feature 100% waterproof construction with a 10” collar opening for easy on/off coupled with a Muckskin upper offering reduced weight. The midsole is built with BioLite, a top-level, lightweight foam, while the rubber outsole disperses debris and provides optimal traction in a variety of terrain. Whether you’re scouting trails or mucking stalls, these high-performance boots will keep you on the move. Visit www.muckbootcompany.com for more information or to order.

NWHS Publisher’s Review:

“My husband Mark reports these are very comfortable, easy to get on and off, and he feels confident he won’t slip on uneven or wet surfaces. Mark is difficult to fit with his narrow but long feet, but these boots fit in all the right places and work great all year. “

See this article in the November 2024 Online Digital Edition:

