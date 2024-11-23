Outbreak Alert: November 21, 2024 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Orange County, CA

**Quarantine Released**

Source: CDFA

Number Exposed: 6

Comments: November 19, 2024: The population of horses that were considered close contact potentially exposed on the Orange County premises have remained under quarantine during the ongoing USDA and CDFA investigation into this case. USDA has been handling the multistate aspect of this investigation and based on the epidemiology and newly acquired details from this investigation, it has been determined that the quarantined population of horses on the premises in Orange County have satisfied their 60-day quarantine period from their last possible close contact exposure date. CDFA has worked closely with USDA on this investigation and the timeline of exposure has been very closely monitored by both divisions. From the beginning of this investigation, it was determined that the exposure of this population of horses happened outside of California, but the detection was made once the horses had already made it into California where they were located in Orange County and remained on this single location their entire time while in California. After close monitoring during the quarantine period and the new details of the multistate investigation provided by USDA, it was determined that the quarantined population had qualified for final quarantine release testing. All remaining hoses in quarantine were tested by CDFA for Equine infectious Anemia and found to all be negative on 11/15/2024. Final follow up was made to ensure no other horses were exhibiting clinical symptoms consistent with EIA, and the official quarantine release was issued on 11/16/2024. The premises in Orange County as well as all horses located there can resume normal activities without any additional restrictions imposed by CDFA.

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia

