Media Barn: Book Review – Riding Lessons: Things I Learned While Horsing Around

Riding Lessons: Things I Learned While Horsing Around is a mostly humorous memoir that tells the story of Michelle Eames’s journey with horses and the numerous lessons the horses taught her. Most of the lessons were learned through mistakes and mishaps, such as getting bucked off or getting lost during a trail ride.

Michelle rode as a girl and bought a horse again as an adult. She describes her horsemanship adventures and tribulations with humor, humility, and sometimes even poetry. While poking fun at herself, Michelle shares some hard-earned life lessons gained by living with and riding horses. Animal lovers of all kinds will enjoy getting to know the quirks of the horses Michelle has had the joy to live with.

For more about Michelle and her writing, visit michelleeames.com

Northwest Horse Source Publisher’s Review

“This is a fun read. I love Michelle’s stories of her life’s journey with horses. It’s funny, endearing, and offers some great advice. Her photo-story towards the end of the book is especially cute. This book is special to me as I went to high school with Michelle, and her father was my English teacher. A relatable read I recommend to all horse lovers.” –Karen Pickering

Paperback and eBook formats are available on Amazon and Kindle books, and at local retailers in the Spokane area. See more of Michelle’s writing in the pages of The Northwest Horse Source, including in this issue.

See this article in the November 2024 Online Digital Edition:

Michelle Eames’ first book, Riding Lessons: Things I Learned While Horsing Around, is a mostly humorous memoir that tells the story of Michelle’s journey with horses, and the numerous lessons the horses taught her. She describes her horsemanship adventures, mistakes, and mishaps with humor, humility, and even a bit of poetry. Michelle lives on a hobby farm near Spokane, Washington. The farm includes two horses, two barn cats who want to be house cats, a few chickens, and a husband. When she isn’t writing, riding, or shoveling manure, Michelle spends her time gardening and repairing vintage sewing machines to keep them out of landfills. Michelle writes about a broad range of topics, from biology to horsemanship to wildfires. Visit her blog and learn more about her writing at MichelleEames.com.