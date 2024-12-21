New & Noteworthy: Mustang Magic Returns to Fort Worth

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable weekend! Mustang Magic 2025 is coming back to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 23-25 at the Will Rogers Coliseum. Mustang Magic will feature three days of preliminary competition culminating in a Top 10 Freestyle Finals where the best of the best will take the stage for an entertaining display of skill and artistry. All of this is followed by a live auction of the competing mustangs. The auction is open to the public, with applications approved onsite.

Mustang Magic runs during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, which offers a fantastic range of activities for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy carnival rides, live concerts, petting zoos, shopping, and much more—a true celebration of Western heritage and spirit! Tickets often sell out quickly, so we encourage early purchase to secure your spot.

This unique event provides guests of The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo an opportunity to connect with and appreciate the beauty of America’s mustangs, while also offering a chance to bring one of these remarkable animals home. For more information and tickets, visit Mustang Champions.

