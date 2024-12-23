Pony Club Announces Partnership Opportunities

Pony Club teaches horse care and safe horsemanship. Your support helps Pony Club continue to create more knowledgeable horse owners and the next generation of equestrians. Photo Credit United States Pony Clubs.

November 11, 2024 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) invites the equestrian community to partner with Pony Club. USPC recently celebrated 70 years of equestrian education with its 70th anniversary. The United States Pony Clubs is the largest equine educational organization in North America that teaches safe horsemanship with an emphasis on horse care, while also offering opportunities in both English and western disciplines, along with unmounted activities and curriculum. Both youth and adults are welcome to join the United States Pony Clubs, and mounts of all breeds and sizes are ridden by members. Skills gained through USPC’s program—such as leadership, sportsmanship, confidence, responsibility, teamwork, goal setting and achievement, and more—can be used in all areas of life.

“As we look to secure the future of the horse industry and equestrian sport, there has never been a better time to partner with Pony Club,” says Marian Wahlgren, USPC Director of Development. “Your support helps Pony Club continue to create more knowledgeable horse owners and produce the next generation of leaders. As a nonprofit organization, we are incredibly grateful for all that our partners make possible for our members.”

Pony Club invites you to be part of it with the following partnership opportunities.

Advertise with Pony Club

We offer a variety of ways to reach the Pony Club community with advertising through our membership magazine, Discover USPC, plus new opportunities through the Pony Club Blog and new digital content packages. Through Pony Club, you can reach an equine-savvy audience that includes a wide variety of equestrians, including Pony Club’s youth and adult members and their families, plus equine professionals, alumni, and a vast network of volunteers, all with buying power and interest in horse-related products and services.

Learn more at www.ponyclub.org/magazine or email [email protected].

Connect at Pony Club Events

Reach the Pony Club community through advertising, events and custom partnerships. Photo Credit United States Pony Clubs.

Pony Club offers sponsorships for every budget, plus trade fair opportunities at our national events. Upcoming opportunities include the annual USPC Convention and Pony Club’s premier event, the USPC Festival, held every other summer at the iconic Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

2025 USPC Convention

January 22–26, 2025 • Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Traverse City, Mich.

Join us for this popular event that celebrates learning, leadership, and achievement.

Reserve by December 3, 2024, to maximize your exposure.

2026 USPC Festival

July 2026 • Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky.

Make plans to be part of Pony Club’s biggest event, featuring a week of Championships competition in eight disciplines plus riding clinics and educational workshops.

Custom Sponsorships

For companies interested in supporting Pony Club on a broader level, USPC will design a custom sponsorship, including a mix of advertising and event opportunities, plus sponsor recognition online. To request information on becoming a Pony Club sponsor, email [email protected].

Affiliate partnerships are also available; these partners give back to Pony Club in a variety of ways to enhance the member experience while also supporting our programs and the national organization.

Through the United States Pony Clubs, you can connect with an equine-savvy audience that includes Pony Club’s youth and adult members and their families, plus equine professionals, alumni, and a vast network of volunteers. Pony Club isn’t just for ponies—equines of all breeds and sizes are welcome in Pony Club activities. Photo Credit United States Pony Clubs.

New programs launching in 2025 offer additional opportunities to support Pony Club’s mission and enhance the member experience. These programs include virtual competitions and the USPC Member Achievement Program, which allows members to earn recognition and rewards for being active in Pony Club and participating in activities and events throughout the year.

More information about Pony Club and our partnership opportunities can be found in our media kit.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.