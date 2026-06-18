New & Noteworthy: Muck Boot Company Introduces the Original Chore Boot 

NELSONVILLE, OH (December 2025) – The Muck Boot Company proudly announces a major milestone in the legacy of its most trusted work boot; the Original Chore Boot is now Assembled in the USA. Assembled in the brand’s U.S. manufacturing facility using high-grade neoprene and layers of hand-laid rubber, the updated Chore Boot delivers American craftsmanship with the same rugged performance that has defined it for decades.



“A longtime favorite among farmers, ranchers, construction crews, and outdoorsmen, the Original Chore Boot has always set the standard for comfort, durability, and waterproof protection,” said Chris Lorenzo, general manager and vice president of Muck. “This next chapter brings production home—while preserving everything loyal customers expect from the boot that works as hard as they do.”



Engineered for the toughest jobs and harshest conditions, the Chore Boot continues to deliver 100 percent waterproof performance, long-lasting support, and dependable comfort from sub-freezing temperatures to warm workdays. These boots offer a rugged and dependable design; and feature a rubber overlay and quick cleaning sole, a comfortable neoprene top-line, which stretches to fit around wide calves. The 5mm neoprene makes these boots lightweight and flexible, with breathable mesh lining to keep you cool on warmer days.

About The Original Muck Boot Company: It all started with a universal problem – muck. Wet, messy, muddy, dirty muck. Determined to find a solution for keeping feet warm and dry through it all, Muck Boots began, out of necessity, to build premium, protective, reliable boots that offer exceptional comfort in every element. That’s how The Original Muck Boot Company was born, providing 100 percent waterproof boots and footwear that withstand the muckiest situations in every season. Over the past two decades, Muck has had the freedom to innovate, experiment, and test products in every single element – because outside, there are way more than four seasons. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. www.muckbootcompany.com; @Facebook.com/muckbootco; @muckbootco on Instagram.

PR Contact: Emily Snayd, HFS Communications, [email protected]