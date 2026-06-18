Is Your Horse Property Ready for an Emergency?

Be sure gates are large enough for vehicles to get to your horse in an emergency. Photo by Kim Roe.

Be sure gates are large enough for vehicles to get to your horse in an emergency. Photo by Kim Roe.

Most of us spend a lot of time thinking about our horses’ daily needs — feed, fencing, turnout, shelter, and footing. But how often do we stop and think about whether a veterinarian, trailer, tractor, or emergency crew could easily reach a horse in trouble?

It’s one of those things that’s easy to overlook until an emergency happens.

The reality is that when a horse is injured, colicking, or unable to get up, every minute matters. A well-designed property can help emergency responders get to work quickly, while a poorly planned layout can create delays when you least want them.

Take a Walk Around Your Property

One of the simplest exercises horse owners can do is walk their property with fresh eyes.

Pretend you’re arriving for the first time as a veterinarian responding to an emergency call. Could you easily find every pasture, paddock, or stall? Could a truck reach a horse that’s down in a back field?

As you walk, make notes about anything that might create challenges:

Narrow gates

Muddy access routes

Poor lighting

Tight turns around buildings

Difficult-to-reach turnout areas

Obstacles that limit vehicle access

You don’t have to solve every issue immediately. The goal is simply identifying potential problems before they become real ones.

Think Beyond Daily Chores

Many horse properties function perfectly well for everyday use but become difficult during emergencies.

A gate that’s fine for leading horses through may not be wide enough for a truck or tractor. A pasture that’s easy to walk through might become inaccessible after heavy rain.

I think a lot of us assume we’ll figure things out if an emergency happens. But horses have a way of choosing the least convenient place possible when they need help.

Planning ahead makes those situations much less stressful.

Create a Property Map

For larger properties, a simple map can be incredibly valuable.

During an emergency, emotions run high and verbal directions can become confusing. A map showing driveways, gates, barns, turnout areas, and access roads can help veterinarians, farriers, fire crews, or other responders find their way quickly.

Even a basic sketch is better than nothing.

And if your property covers several acres, having a laminated copy available can save valuable time.

Lighting and Access Matter

Good lighting is something horse owners rarely appreciate until they need it.

Trying to examine an injury, load a horse, or assist a veterinarian in a poorly lit barn creates unnecessary challenges. Hallways, stalls, gates, and high-traffic areas should have reliable lighting whenever possible.

Access is equally important.

Can vehicles safely reach your horses year-round?

Will muddy conditions prevent access?

Are gates large enough for trucks and equipment?

These questions are worth asking before an emergency forces you to answer them.

Build a Plan Before You Need One

One of the best things horse owners can do is create a simple emergency plan.

Know who to call.

Keep important phone numbers handy.

Identify access routes.

Make sure others know where equipment and supplies are located.

Many local fire departments are even willing to walk properties and offer suggestions for emergency access and preparedness.

That’s a resource worth taking advantage of.

Peace of Mind Starts with Preparation

No horse owner wants to imagine dealing with a serious emergency. But planning ahead isn’t about expecting the worst — it’s about making sure you’re ready if something unexpected happens.

A property with good access, clear routes, adequate lighting, and a thoughtful emergency plan makes life easier for everyone involved, especially the horses.

And when emergencies do happen, preparation often becomes one of the most valuable tools you have.