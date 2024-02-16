New & Noteworthy: Free Youth Course on the Language of Horses

from Equine Guelph

Horses are masters at picking up on our body language but how good are we at seeing theirs? Discover the fascinating body language of horses with youth from all over the world!

Students from all over the world have participated in Equine Guelph’s Horse Behavior & Safety self-paced online course on TheHorsePortal.ca. From January through March 2024, there will be a free offering of this course geared towards teens, thanks to EquiMania’s amazing partners who are helping to fund tuition for the popular short course.

Horse-crazy youth learn to speak horse and in doing so, raise their awareness of safety around horses. There’s approximately two weeks’ worth of material and fun activities for kids to access whenever they like, 24/7. At the end of the course, a certificate of completion is awarded. The on-demand format gives ample time for students to learn at their own pace.

Course topics include:

Horse Behavior – Wild vs. Stabled

How Horses See and Hear

Herd Behavior – How Horses Interact with Each Other

Horse Handling – Basic Safety Around Horses

Rider/Helmet Safety

Safe Trailering Basics

Fire Safety

Safety around the Barn and Paddocks

Returning from an Injury

So, join the fun and learn why horses do the things they do, the care they need, and all about the subtle silent language they use. Learning our similarities and differences as prey and predator species is important to understanding how horses see their world. Tell all your teenaged barn buddies and find out why over 1,000 youth around the world have logged on to pursue their passion of horses and take advantage of the free Horse Behavior and Safety course for youth.

And February 12–23, those over 18 can also join the fun. Have an adult family member log on and learn together. Make those future barn visits an even bigger bonding experience as you both learn more about horse language!

Equine Guelph thanks its generous safety supporters. This free youth initiative has been made possible by ESSO, Kubota Canada, Ontario Equestrian, and System Equine.

Visit thehorseportal.ca/course/on-demand-horse-behaviour-and-safety-youth-course-ages-13-17 to learn more and sign up.

Adult course: thehorseportal.ca/course/horse-behaviour-safety-winter-24

See this article in the January 2024 online edition: