Outbreak Alerts: February 08, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic, Spokane County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 5
Number Exposed: 27
Number Euthanized: 3
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: On 1/26/2024 a mare was presented to a private veterinary clinic where it was diagnosed with pleuropneumonia and euthanized due to a poor prognosis and financial constraints. On January 31st a mare aborted without showing other signs of illness. On 0n February 2nd a third horse became febrile with neurological signs. By February 5th she became recumbent and was euthanized by the owner. A fourth horse became recumbent on February 3rd, was euthanized on February 4th and presented to the diagnostic lab for necropsy on February 5th. PCR confirmed EHV-1 neuropathogenic strain. A fifth horse began exhibiting neurological signs on February 5th and a sixth horse began exhibiting neurological signs on February 6th. All horses on the premises have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever (temperature over 101.5° F) and other clinical signs. An epidemiological investigation has been initiated. State animal health officials will continue to monitor the situation.
For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks