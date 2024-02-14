Outbreak Alerts: February 08, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic, Spokane County, WA

Source WSDA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: 5

Number Exposed: 27

Number Euthanized: 3

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: On 1/26/2024 a mare was presented to a private veterinary clinic where it was diagnosed with pleuropneumonia and euthanized due to a poor prognosis and financial constraints. On January 31st a mare aborted without showing other signs of illness. On 0n February 2nd a third horse became febrile with neurological signs. By February 5th she became recumbent and was euthanized by the owner. A fourth horse became recumbent on February 3rd, was euthanized on February 4th and presented to the diagnostic lab for necropsy on February 5th. PCR confirmed EHV-1 neuropathogenic strain. A fifth horse began exhibiting neurological signs on February 5th and a sixth horse began exhibiting neurological signs on February 6th. All horses on the premises have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever (temperature over 101.5° F) and other clinical signs. An epidemiological investigation has been initiated. State animal health officials will continue to monitor the situation.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

