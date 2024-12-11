New & Noteworthy: American Horse Council’s December Podcast Offers Gift Ideas

The holidays are fast approaching and you’re thinking, “OMG, I need to find the perfect gift for my horse loving family or friend – where do I start?” The American Horse Council is here to help you. AHC’s monthly podcast on Horses in the Morning Radio Network for December 2024 will feature three outstanding guests to talk about gift giving ideas for all budgets and interests.

AHC President Julie Bradway and Co-Host AHC Staffer, Emily Stearns, will chat with Martha Cook of Trafalgar Square Books, Amanda Bodkin of SmartPak, and John Nicholson of Old Friends Equine about all kinds of amazing gifts for the horse lover. Ideas that are novel, unique, customizable, educational, or heartwarming – we have lots of suggestions!

Join us starting December 3rd at Horses in the Morning podcast to hear things in all prices ranges that will please and delight the gift receiver. Horses in the Morning can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The American Horse Council is the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

