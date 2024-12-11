Reigniting Your Equestrian Business: Strategies for Long-Term Success

Mastering the Art of Working on Your Business, Not Just in It

Above: One of my favorite ways to network is participating and attending horse expos.

Running a business isn’t about finding all the answers once and coasting—especially in a rapidly changing world. After 30 years in the horse industry, I’ve learned that what worked in 1995 no longer applies today. Trends evolve, communication methods shift, and customer needs change. To thrive, we must adapt.

Recently, I completed an 8-week course designed to help businesses grow in 2025. It was a reminder of a crucial lesson: if you’re not spending time actively working on your business, you’ll eventually fall behind. Like many of you, I’ve often been caught up in the day-to-day grind—reading emails, checking social media, and tackling endless tasks. It feels productive, but is it moving the needle?

Here’s the truth: the biggest challenge for many business owners is focusing on strategy over busywork. I’ve struggled with this myself. It’s easier to avoid the hard stuff, like crafting a marketing plan for my own business, even though I excel at doing it for others.

The way we connect with clients has also shifted. Gone are the days of frequent phone conversations. Today, people prefer emails, texts, and messenger apps—they’re faster and less disruptive. This adjustment hasn’t been easy for me, but adapting is non-negotiable for staying relevant.

One insight that’s been a game-changer for me is the importance of having a coach or mentor. This year, I discovered Aaron Montgomery through the “Train the Trainer” course and became a consumer of Our Success Group. Aaron’s guidance has helped me identify what’s essential and what to let go of—a skill every business owner needs.

Let’s be honest: running a business in today’s world is more complicated than ever. There are countless distractions, advertising options, and daily decisions. Yet, I’ve found that the key to success lies in stepping back, asking hard questions about your business, and embracing continuous learning.

If you’re ready to overcome daily challenges and grow your business, I’d love to help. With three decades of experience—and plenty of lessons learned—I’m here to strategize with you and uncover new opportunities.

Schedule a brief 15-minute call today, and let’s explore how we can help you attract quality leads and build lasting customer relationships. Let’s make 2025 your best year yet!

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.